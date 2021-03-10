#FreeBritney Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox take on ‘Toxic’

Musicians Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have been posting some quarantine videos as “Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch’. This week they drew attention to the situation around pop singer Britney Speers conservatorship fight by covering her hit Toxic.

Spears is currently in a legal battle to reclaim control of her own life and career, and the esteemed musicians showed their support by not only covering her tune, but also held up ‘Free Britney’ signs at the end of their kitchen performance.

Fripp and Wilcox have been married since 1986 and both have impressive musical careers. Fripp was a member of progressive rock band King Crimson, and is an in-demand guitarist who has worked with David Bowie, Blondie, Brian Eno, Taking Heads, Peter Gabriel and many others. He’s features on over 700 recordings.

Toyah Wilcox is a well known British actress and musician. She fronted the band Toyah from 1977 to 1983, before working as a solo artist. In the late 90’s she was one of the voice artists on kids series Teletubbies.

Take a listen to their raw version of Toxic.

