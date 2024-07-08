Freeze Frame Opera to stage ‘Don Giovani’

Freeze Frame Opera have announced that their next production will be a thought-provoking new interpretation of Mozart’s timeless masterpiece, Don Giovanni, set at a film festival in 2017.

Award-winning film producer Giovanni (Brett Peart), aided by his assistant, Leporello (James Pinneri), prepares for ‘auditions’ in his hotel suite. Anna (Rachelle Durkin), an aspiring actress, her father (Robert Hofmann) and her fiancé Ottavio (Kohsei Gilkes) arrive at the festival.

- Advertisement -

Also checking in to the hotel is movie star Elivra (Hattie Marshall), in search of Giovanni, who has reneged on an important contract; matinee idol Masetto (Theodore Murphy-Jelley) and the glamorous Zerlina (Emma Pettemerides), who are about to announce their engagement to the waiting media.

The scene is set, and the action unfolds in true operatic style. Drama, humour, and Mozart’s spectacular music all combine to make this an unmissable evening at Fremantle Prison.

Director Penny Shaw says the opera is very relevant for today’s society.

“Despite being written in 1787, the themes at the centre of the opera are still chillingly relevant today. The opera can be seen as a cautionary tale of what happens when we allow men like Don Giovanni to remain in positions of power.

“We invite you to join us on this captivating journey as we reimagine Don Giovanni for a new generation and explore this timeless story in our current cultural climate.” Shaw said.

Motzart’s opera, with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was first performed in Prague, but the legendary composer added additional material before it was performed in Venice the following year.

The announcement of the new production comes as Freeze Frame Opera are nominated for several awards at this year’s Performing Arts WA Awards. The company is up for 12 awards including a Best Director nomination for Penny Shaw.

The production will run from 15 – 17 August at the Fremantle Prison Workshops, and tickets are on sale now.