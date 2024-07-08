Nominees for the 2024 WA Performing Arts Awards announced

Works by Black Swan State Theatre, Freeze Frame Opera, Performing Lines and many Blue Room productions have been named as some of the best theatrical experiences of the last twelve months.

The 2024 Performing Arts WA Awards Ceremony, held on Monday 12 August in the Heath Ledger Theatre, will celebrate achievement in Western Australian professional live performance in 2023, covering both mainstage and independent performances.

With support from the WA government and Arts & Culture Trust, the awards will once again take place in the Heath Ledger Theatre at State Theatre Centre.

For over 20 years the awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret across WA.

The Awards celebrate the professional live performing arts in Western Australia. They are hosted each year by Artist Relief Fund WA, a charity which supports arts workers experiencing hardship.



Artist Relief Fund WA Chair Monica Main said the awards are always a thrill.

“It’s so important we take the time to celebrate professional performing arts in WA at the Awards each year. It’s a thrill to be back in the Heath Ledger Theatre for another year of recognition.”

Equations of a Falling Body by Laura Boynes and Performing Lines WA received the most nominations, with the dance show up for eight separate awards.

Black Swan State Theatre’s Things I Know to Be True.

Other big nominees include Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA’s family drama Things I Know To Be True with five nominations; and both Freeze Frame Opera and WA Opera snaring thirteen nominations each across their seasons.

Marrugeku also had a strong year with 9 nominations for Jurrungu Ngan-ga [Straight Talk] and Burrbgaja Yalirra 2.

Powerhouse venue The Blue Room Theatre once again holds the biggest representation of nominations with a whopping 35, which is a fitting tribute as they celebrate their 35th birthday this year.

Vying for Best Mainstage Production will be Catastrophes by Renee Newman and Ella Hetherington which was performed at PICA, the WA Youth Theatre Company’s Perth Festival show Seven Sisters, The Last Great Hunt’s The Hypotheticals, Black Swan State Theatre Company’s Thing I Know To Be True and Sensorium Theatre’s Wonderbox, which was part of the Perth Festival.

The Last Great Hunt’s The Hypotheticals.

Five productions that were stage at The Blue Room in 2023 are in the running for Best Independent Production. They include All the Fraudulent Horses, Conception, Democracy Repair Services, Hell is Other People and WHITESNAKE3000.

In the musical and opera section of the awards Drew Anthony Creative’s production of A Chorus Line is nominated alongside the West Australian Opera’s Into the Woods, and two shows from Freeze Frame Opera – The Little Prince and The Princess and the Showgirl.



A total of 43 productions will vie for awards this year, in addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award. Six promising WAAPA students will also receive The Artist Relief Fund’s Student Endowments, which are supported by Mindaroo Foundation.

See all the nominations.

The 2024 Performing Arts WA Awards will be held on 12th August at the State Theatre of Western Australia. Tickets are available now.