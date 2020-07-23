French disco band Yelle is back with new tune ‘Karate’

Yelle, the French band fronted by singer Julie Budet, have released a brand new video for their fresh tune Karate.

The song is from the band’s upcoming fourth album L’Ère du Verseau which is scheduled to drop in September.

Featuring fashion, dance moves, a great beat and those luscious French vocals, the video has all the elements of Yelle that we love. The video features dancer Joris Wolfy Gangzi.

Take a listen.

