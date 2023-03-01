Frente will tour Australia to celebrate 30 years of ‘Marvin The Album’

More than 30 years after they took the world of Australian music by storm, Melbourne indie-pop icons Frente are hitting the road to celebrate the anniversary of their iconic debut record, Marvin The Album.

Set to do a full lap of the map in May and June this year, the tour will kick off with a hometown show at Corner Hotel in Melbourne on May 6, before moving to Oxford Art Factory (Sydney), The Zoo (Brisbane), The Gov (Adelaide), and finishing up at Badlands in Perth on June 10, with supports from Sally Seltman in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and Lo in Perth.

First forming in the late ‘80s around the core duo of Angie Hart and Simon Austin, Frente gained a following for their quirky, catchy, and dreamlike compositions, living up to Simon’s own description of the group as “pop that doesn’t know any better”.

Following the release of their 1991 EP Whirled, Frente signed with Mushroom Records, and swiftly gained widespread attention for 1992’s Clunk EP, which hit the top three on the Australian charts, thanks to Tripple J favourite Ordinary Angels.

When the band turned up to an in-store signing at Dada Records in Perth, the store was packed with the band’s instant fans, and they played an impromptu show on the stairs leading down to the basement area.

Mere months later, in November 1992, Frente would up the ante once more, sharing their debut full-length effort, Marvin The Album, with the world.

Almost immediately, Frente became a household name throughout Australia and the wider world. Singles such as Accidently Kelly Street, and No Time received widespread airplay, while the record would go on to reach #5 in Australia, #4 in New Zealand, and top the US Top Heatseekers chart ahead of an eventual Platinum certification in their home country.

Before long, Frente were everywhere, touring internationally, playing alongside the likes of Counting Crows, The Beautiful South, and Alanis Morissette, and even appearing on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in the US.

Angie and Simon will be joined on the road by an eclectic lineup which includes bassist Tamara Murphy (Spirograph Studies, Kate Miller-Heidke, Paul Grabowsky), award-winning songwriter Sophie Koh on keys, and percussionist Ben Wiesner (Missy Higgins, The Audreys, Rob Snarski).

“These three are all bringing a different energy and sound to the music and keeping the eclectic ethos of Frente alive,” Angie Hart said.

Following the release of Marvin The Album in 1992, Frente would score another huge hit with their cover of the New Order song Bizarre Love Triangle. They released their album Shape to critical acclaim in 1996, before calling it quits two years later.

Since then, the group has been active sporadically, releasing an EP together and touring on and off. Angie and Simon have both embarked upon various musical ventures consistently from that time. Throughout it all though, their 1992 debut album has maintained a constant source of enjoyment and fulfillment for not only their fans, but themselves as well.

“It’s so great to be playing these songs live again. They take on a new meaning and I gain a new and deepened reverence for them every time we open up the book on these songs. In the decade between the last time we played this album, we seem to always forget how the songs go and what they are about.

“We are approaching them with fresh ears and hearts and seeing them with a different perspective that only time can bring. The love we have for our younger selves now is full of compassion and, at this point, intrigue – we did that?” Angie Hart said.

“We are really looking forward to seeing everyone,” Simon Austin said.

Alongside the newly announced tour dates, Frente’s sold out vinyl reissue of Marvin The Album (released late last year) will have a second pressing, ensuring fans can get their hands on the deluxe physical treatment at the shows.

“Since we recorded Marvin, the internet was invented, social media arrived (we toured nationally and internationally for over six years without either of them), CDs came and went, we released cassingles for Marvin and we are now around to see their return to favour, we released a few 45s and a 7-inch, but we never released Marvin on vinyl until this birthday,” Angie said..

Tickets to Frente’s 30th anniversary tour of Marvin The Album go on sale from Oztix (Moshtix for Sydney) at 10am AEDT on Friday, March 3.

Source: Media Release

