Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Okay music lovers, strap in. You know we love exploring new tunes, fresh talent and the return of old favourites. There’s an avalanche of new music this week.

Here’s our biggest ever edition of Fresh Track with new tunes from Hunx and his Punx, Saint Etienne, Christine and the Queens & Cerrone, Ólafur Arnalds, Alison Goldfrapp, Benedict Cork, KARDI, Robbie Williams, Pulp, Hurts and Purple Disco Machine, Remy Bond and Little Simz.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Hunx and his Punx – Alone in Hollywood on Acid

After a 12 year hiatus, Hunx and his Punx are back and new album Walk Out on This World due in September. He’s the first single off the album.

Saint Etienne – Glad

It’s only a few months since British band Saint Etienne released their last album The Night. Now they’ve got another one the way called The International – but sadly its their last. The band have announced that after 30 years, they want to go out with a bang.

Christine and the Queens & Cerrone – Catching Feelings

Rahim Redcar, who performs as Christine and the Queens, has a new offering that sees them collaborating with French disco legend Cerrone. The artists previously teamed up for a rendition of Cerrone’s 1977 hit Supernature at the closing of the Paris Olympics.

Ólafur Arnalds & Talos – Signs

Iceland artist Ólafur Arnalds has created many memorable film and television soundtracks, along side several albums. Their next record is a collaboration with Irish artist Talos, who passed away in August. The two artists met in 2023 at a festival and began making music together.

Alison Goldfrapp – Reverberotic

Alison Goldfrapp’s second solo album Flux will arrive this August and here’s another cut from the disc. Goldfrapp is currently appearing as a special guest on the Scissor Sister’s UK tour. This track starts with lush strings before the expected disco vibes come in full force.

Benedict Cork – Deep Dive

English singer-songwriter Benedict Cork released his first album last year, but he’s been putting our a steady stream of singles and EPs since 2018. He’s also written songs with Adam Lambert.

This track is from the upcoming ‘deluxe edition’ of his alum Notes on a Hopeless Avenue. The video was shot in Brighton, home to one of the UK’s biggest queer communities.

KARDI – Not But Disco

Korean music that’s not super-pop. KARDI have a very intriguing song. The band comprises Kim Yeji, Hwang Leen, Hwang Inkyu and Park Dawool. They also have a Geomungo, a traditional Korean zither.

Robbie Williams – Rocket

Robbie Williams enters a new phase with Rocket, the first single since he brought his life story to the screen last year. William’s post-monkey phase is surprisingly indie rock. Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath provides the guitar.

His new album is titled Britpop, and it’s described as they type of music Williams wanted to be making when he quit Take That back in the 90s. It’ll be William’s first album since his 2019 Christmas album, prior to that his last release was 2016’s The Heavy Entertainment Show.

Hurts & Purple Disco Machine – Wonderful Life ’25

When Hurts announced their new single was a remix of their breakout his Wonderful Life with ’25 added on the end, we had a moment where we pondered the fast passage of time! But take a deep breath, it’s not 25 years since they arrived, just 15 years, the ’25 refers to the current year. Purple Disco Machine inject new life into the song. This is great – but nothing beats the original Arthur Baker remix

Pulp – Got to have Love

Britpop era band Pulp have reformed and worked with producer James Ford on new album More. This is the second single following Spike Island.

Little Sims – Young

Acclaimed British rapper Little Simz will release her sixth album this June. This is the third single from the record. It’s really annoying but also very catchy. We’re perplexed.

Remy Bond – Moviestar

Remy Bond is channeling the 70s and looking and sounding like ABBA on this track. Interestingly ABBA’s Frida sang backing vocals on Harpo’s 70’s tune Moviestar. This is a different tune, but somewhat sonically similar. Nothing has sounded more ABBA since Bananarama declared they were Movin’ On .

Take a listen to all the Fresh Tracks on Spotify.