Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

Culture

It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Empire of the Sun, Pet Shop Boys, Daphne Guiness, Yaya Bey and Calvyn Cass.

Empire of the Sun – Changes

Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore are back with other tune that has their classic sound written all over it. It’s the first new music from the duo in eight years. The accompanying clip is from acclaimed director Michael Maxxis.

Pet Shop Boys – Dancing star

The British duo’s fifteenth studio album Nonetheless is on its way. Here’s the second single from their new collection, the nostalgic Dancing Star.

The song is about the famous gay ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev who defected from the Soviet Union in 1961.

Daphne Guiness – Time

Legendary photographer David LaChapelle has directed this clip. Fifty-six-year-old Guiness comes from an aristocratic background and has her career has seen her be a model, fashion designer, actor and film producer.

David Bowie encouraged her to also get into music, and her first three albums were produced by regular Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti. They collaboration continues on her new album Sleep out on 19th April.

Yaya Bey – ‘Me and all my niggas’

Out on the Big Dada label, Yaya Bey shares a new song from her upcoming Ten Fold album 10th May. This is a slick slice of R&B with a driving drum beat.

Calvyn Cass – Ménage À Trois

Every Kind Chapter One: Reigning Stars is the debut EP from Calvyn Cass and it includes this catchy bop. The singer has talked about the project and said his main inspiration is his husband.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

