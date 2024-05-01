Comedy all-stars join ‘Taskmaster Australia’ season two

Taskmaster has emerged as one of the best new formats for comedy on TV, and the second season of the Australian series is loaded with talent.

Season two of the AACTA- and Logie-nominated series will return this month, with a stacked new cast to bring the laughs every Thursday night.

Tom Gleeson and Tom Cashman will return as hosts, with five of Australia’s best comedians in tow.

Please Like Me creator Josh Thomas, Anne Edmonds (AKA Get Krackin’s volatile travel presenter Helen Bidou), Jenny Tian, Lloyd Landgord and Wil Anderson will all be put to task by the Toms.

For the unfamiliar, the series pits comedians against each other to complete ridiculous, silly and bewildering tasks for the highest score (and our amusement).

Taskmaster Australia season two premieres Thursday, 23 May on 10 and 10 Play.