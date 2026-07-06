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Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from V8, Luca George, Beyonce, Dean Misdale, and Bananarama.

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V8 – Singasong

This slice of hyper pop sounds like a party at Pac-Man’s house. This project is a collaboration between THE 8 and Vernon, who are both members of Korean band Seventeen. The project won’t be heading off on tour or anything like that soon, Vernon’s about to head off to do his mandatory military service.

Luca George – Grow Down

Now based in London, New Zealand raised artist Luca George teamed up singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin and songwriter-producer Joseph Wander for his latest offering.

“Grow Down is really just me wishing I could hold onto that freedom, imagination, and innocence for a little longer,” Luca George said of the new song.

Beyonce – Morning Dew (Donk)

Beyonce has surprised fans with a previously unheard track. This slow R&B jam was recorded during the sessions for Beyonce’s second album B’Day two decades ago, the album is about to get a new anniversary release. The tracks was written by Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixson, and produced by Pharrell and Beyonce.

Dean Misdale – Over the Rainbow

It’s been sung by everyone from Judy Garland, to Rufus Wainwright and Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, now local drag star Dean Misdale has belted out a version of the classic that was first heard in 1939.

Bananarama – Venus (Richard X Burning Flame ’26 Mix)

Thirty years ago Bananarama scored their biggest ever hit with a cover of Shocking Blue’s seventies hit Venus. Production trio Stock, Aitken and Waterman transformed the song into a Hi-NRG stomper. Now to mark a new version of their True Confessions album of 1986 Richard X has offered this new remix.
 

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Montaigne announces 10-year ‘Glorious Heights’ anniversary tour

OUTinPerth -
Queer music icon Montaigne is celebrating a decade of their debut album Glorious Heights with a special tour.
Read more

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A new Australian podcast is setting out to raise awareness of LGBTIQA+ issues and build connection through conversation and storytelling.
Read more

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An early retirement for Paul Papalia will trigger a by-election in Secret Harbour.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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