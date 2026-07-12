Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Tullara, Jason Sweeney, Jungle, Peking Duk, Cain Culto, Dirty Versachi and SZN4.

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Tullara – Trailblazers

Check out this rocking track from Australian artist Tullara. With their debut album Rebound set to be released in October they’ve shared this ode that celebrates resilience of generations of LGBTIQA+ people.

Jason Sweeney – Blue

This new offering from Jason Sweeney, who is releasing music under his full name for the first time, was inspired by the final film of director and writer Derek Jarman. Jason Sweeney will release new album Homophonia later in 2026. It will be an album that asks the question: what does queerness sound like? Warning this video clip might not be safe for work – it depends on where you work.

Jungle – Someday, Somewhere

The British band have released a third single from their forthcoming album Sunshine, which will be out 14 August. Jungle said of the track, “Someday, Somewhere is about holding onto that feeling that something better is coming. It’s got that late-summer Jungle optimism, a little bit of longing, a little bit of escape, and hopefully something people can lose themselves in.”

Peking Duk featuring Matt Corby – Let Go

Another album arriving on 14 August is the new one from Australian duo Peking Duk. They’ll be touring the country to support the Paradise album, but at this stage have not announced shows beyond the east coast. Their surprise new single is a collaboration with Matt Corby.

Band member Adam Hyde has described this as his favourite track on the new record.



“Let Go is hands down my favourite song off the record. To me it really rings true to the beauty of what Peking Duk is. It’s slow, it’s emotional, yet banging. Matt Corby‘s tone and feeling within his vocal just brings the emotion to a whole new high and it came together so seamlessly and beautifully. It was such a joy to make this in the Noosa hinterland with Matt Corby and Nat Dunn. JoJo, the legendary pop singer, was also present for this session, so what a joy that was. Most of all we just hope you enjoy it. It’s a really joyous song about letting go, feeling free and just surrendering to the powers that be.”

Matt Corby adds, “Whilst in the middle of a writing session with my good mate Nat Dunn in her Sunshine Coast hinterland paradise, the Peking Duk boys rocked up and surprised us. They played us what they were working on for the next album, and I loved it. It feels like their best work yet. We ended up adding some fun musical and melodic ideas to a couple of tracks they were working on. They liked what we did enough to use on their new single, Let Go.”

Cain Culto – a plague, a pestilence

Cain Culto is an American singer, violinist and multidisciplinary artist known for blending Latin, Appalachian, and queer influences into his politically charged music. So far he’s put out a couple of EPs of music. This is the first track from his Occulto 002 EP which came out on Friday. If you search back through his discography you’ll also find him doing an intriguing cover of Madonna’s Like a Prayer and lots of other fascinating tracks.

SZN4 – Private Show

Foursome SZN4 have another slice of smooth R&B. The band comprises Katie Roeder, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Aaliyah Rose. They were the runner up in the first series of the TV show Building the Band. This is their third single.

Dirty Versachi featuring Devaura – Slxt Princess

This fresh offering from Dirty Versarchi is a total party track, and it has the perfect video to match.



