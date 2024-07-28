Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music featuring Alison Goldfrapp, Yelle, The Knocks, Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel, LION BABE, Rachel Newnham, Shelf Lives, Sweeney and a new video for a classic tune from The Orb.

- Advertisement -

There’s nu-disco, house, indie pop, electro punk, dub and so much more.

Alison Goldfrapp – I Wanna Be Loved (Just a Little Better)

After seven fabulous albums as Goldfrapp, in 2023 Alison Goldfrapp put out her first solo album the brilliant The Love Invention which was one our favourite records of the year. Now she’s back with a new single filled with disco vibes.

Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel and LION BABE – Bop

One way to ensure your new track is declared a ‘bop’ is to name is as such. Williams teams up with drag star Trixie Mattell and rapper LION BABE for a track where the beat does not stop. LION BABE is aka Jillian Hervey, she’s also William’s daughter.

The Knocks featuring Yelle – All the time / Tout le temps

American dance band The Knocks have teamed up with French disco outfit Yelle for this groover.

Rachael Newnham – People Pleaser

British artist Rachel Newnham makes energetic indie pop. This is her third single following Nobody Loves You Like I Do and Jealous which both came out last year.

“I wrote this song because I have been a people pleaser my whole life and at the time when I wrote the song I was just constantly in situations and conversations where I was constantly being a people pleaser, being everyone’s therapist. I am for sure working on it, but I don’t wanna be a people pleaser anymore!” Newnham said of her latest tune.

Sweeney- Picture of Youth

Australian artist Sweeney has shared another slice from his Ageism album. This time its filled with spoken word lyrics inspired by Oscar Wilde and a video featuring a writhing dancer.

Shelf Lives – Where Did I Go?

Elector-punk duo Shelf Lives are made up of Toronto-born vocalist Sabrina Di Giulio and guitarist and producer Jonny Hillyard, who hails from Northampton in the UK.

The band have been putting out a steady stream of singles and their 2022 mini-album Yes, Offence is a good starting point for exploring their sound.

The Orb – Perpetual Dawn

British ambient dance merchants The Orb first released this iconic track back in 1991 and it can be found on their debut album The Orb’s Adventures in the Ultraworld. It’s just been given a flash new video.



Gregory Dillon &Stanchris – Wet Dream

Synth pop star Gregory Dillon has teamed up with TikTok star Stanchris for this new track.