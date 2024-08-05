Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Chris Housman, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Jude York, Ben E. Davis, David McAlmont, Hi-Fi Sean and Ben E. Davis.

Charlie xcx featuring Billie Eilish – Guess

It’s an epic match up with the chantable tune borrowing heavily from Daft Punk’s 2005 hit Technologic. This was already a great tune but this new remix featuring Billie Eilish makes it even better.

Chris Housman – Laid Back

Country artists Chris Housman’s latest offering if an ode to a great and relaxing time with your mates.

“Quite simply, I love Country music and feel-good beats, and Laid Back encapsulates both of those to me.” Housman said of the new song. “At the end of the day, I’m a Country artist and also want to write and sing songs that sound like what you might hear on Country radio or have on repeat on a boat.”

Jude York – Monaco

Australian artist Juke York delivers possibly the most intense and upbeat track of his career. The video was created when Jude and a friend spent two days in the principality.



Ben E. Davis – Mind Games

Ben E. Davis has delivered this upbeat soul tune, and the creative video has a lot of costume changes.

Sean Hi-Fi and David McAlmont – Sun Come Up

British singer David McAlmont, best known for his collaborations with ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Buttler, has been teaming up with Hi-Fi Sean for a while now and have put out quite a few tracks together. This one is very unusual. Hi-Fi Sean is Sean Dickson who was the lead singer of 90’s indie band The Soup Dragons.