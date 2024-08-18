Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Lady Gaga, Burno Mars, Kiesza, Moby, WaqWaq Kingdom, SSION and Liam Benzvi.

- Advertisement -

There’s a lot of retro influences in this selection, and quite a few great hats.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have put out a duet that sounds like a slice of 70’s yacht rock. Gaga is prepping her upcoming seventh album that is yet to have a title announced.

“Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.” Gaga said of the collaboration.

Moby featuring Choklate – Sweet Moon

it’s hard to keep up with Moby, he’s released so much music over the years. Always Centred at Night is his twenty-second album, and this is the ninth single lifted from the record. It’s a blues sounding tune that’s quite different to Moby’s usual fare.

WaqWaq Kingdom – Hado

WaqWaq Kingdom is a Japanese tribal bass duo, consisting of Kiki Hitomi and Shigeru Ishihara. Both are originally from Japan, lived in the U.K. for over a decade and are now based in Leipzig and Berlin.

Hitomi has previously been a part of King Midas Sound, Black Chow, and Dokkebi Q, as well as releasing solo material.


Kiesza – I Go Dance

This is an instantly catchy slice of pop perfection. Canadian artist Kiesza took a few years off from performing after a car accident but now she’s back and ready to dance!

Bebe Rexha – I’m The Drama

After years of writing hit songs for other artists Bebe Reha is finally getting recognised as an artist in her own right.

Liam Benzvi featuring SSION – PTLSD

This tune is reminiscent of some of Air’s floatiest moments. Benzvi is about to release his second solo album On HIs Splash Band and this is the third single from the album. He was previously a member of the band Stange Days.


Latest

News

GRAI’s new intergenerational housing project aims to tackle loneliness

0
An innovative new project tackles a range of issues.
Culture

Odette will head to Perth for the PrideFEST Closing Concert

0
The show will feature the Perth Symphony Orchestra and Dean Misdale.
News

World Health Organisation raises concern about growing number of Mpox cases in Africa

0
The call comes as the number of cases in Australia also continue to rise.
Culture

Kylie Minogue has another new tune, this time with The Blessed Madonna

0
'Edge of Saturday Night' is quite the bop.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

GRAI’s new intergenerational housing project aims to tackle loneliness

0
An innovative new project tackles a range of issues.
Culture

Odette will head to Perth for the PrideFEST Closing Concert

0
The show will feature the Perth Symphony Orchestra and Dean Misdale.
News

World Health Organisation raises concern about growing number of Mpox cases in Africa

0
The call comes as the number of cases in Australia also continue to rise.
Culture

Kylie Minogue has another new tune, this time with The Blessed Madonna

0
'Edge of Saturday Night' is quite the bop.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Happy Birthday Mika.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

GRAI’s new intergenerational housing project aims to tackle loneliness

OUTinPerth -
An innovative new project tackles a range of issues.
Read more

Odette will head to Perth for the PrideFEST Closing Concert

Graeme Watson -
The show will feature the Perth Symphony Orchestra and Dean Misdale.
Read more

World Health Organisation raises concern about growing number of Mpox cases in Africa

Graeme Watson -
The call comes as the number of cases in Australia also continue to rise.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture