Graeme Watson
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Lil Nas X, Kim Deal, Franz Ferdinand, Tate McRae and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

There’s some rap, pop, indie rock, a beautiful ballad and a classic show tune. Something for everybody.

Nil Nas X – Light Again!

Lil Nas X has a new tune and he’s worked with a stack of producers to create it. Take a Daytrip, Omer ZFedi, Jasper Harris and Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter all worked with the musician on this new tune. The song also interpolates Beyonce’s hit Cuff It.

The tune is the first single from an upcoming project called Dreamboy.

Kim Deal – Nobody Loves You More

An unexpected ballad from the former member of The Breeders and The Pixies. Kim Deal is stranded in the middle of the ocean serenading a flamingo.

Franz Ferdinand – Night or Day

This is from the Scottish band’s forthcoming album The Human Fear which will be released on 10th January 2026. It’ll be their sixth album and their first since 2018’s Always Ascending.

Tate McRae – 2 hands

Tate McRae is taking to the road in her new clip. This is the second single from her forthcoming album So Close to What. The track is written by McRae alongside Ryan Tedder, Amy Allen and Peter Rycroft aka Lostboy.

Allen is behind many of the hits of Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles and previously wrote Greedy and Run for the Hills for McRae. One Republic vocalist Ryan Tedder has written hits for Leona Lewis, Adele, Jennifer Lopez and many others. Lostboy created the massive hit Padam Padam for Kylie Minogue and has worked with Calvin Harris, Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – Popular

We saw Wicked Part 1 last night and this song has been stuck in our head. We’re not allowed to write about the film until tomorrow, but we can’t wait to share!

History

On This Gay Day | Five people were killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs

0
The tragedy lead to calls for laws to protect people from gun violence.
News

Police add more charges against Alan Jones over alleged assaults

0
The broadcaster has vowed to assert his innocence when the matter heads to court.
Culture

Tyler the Creator adds additional Perth and Melbourne shows to his Chromakopia tour

0
The tours final show will be at RAC Arena in September 2025.
Culture

Janelle Koenig and Joel Creasey announce surprise show

0
The pair will trade stories and revelations in a not to be missed event.

