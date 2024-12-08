Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from DJ Koze teaming up with Damon Albarn, Nicky Doll, Haute and Freddy, Tom Aspaul and Cloth.

DJ Koze featuring Damon Albarn – Pure Love

German DJ Stefan Kozalla has shared the first track from his forthcoming fifth album Music Can Hear Us and it’s a collaboration with Damon Albarn from Blur and Gorillaz.

Nicky Doll – Oublier

It’s been a huge year for the host of Drag Race France, from appearing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony to sharing a couple of great singles. Here’s her latest offering, oublier mans to forget.

Haute & Freddy – Anti-Superstar

We can’t tell you much about this duo, but they make remarkable quirky pop. Follow them on TikTok to dive into their world or sign up to be part of their inner sanctum.

Cloth – Polaroid

From Glasgow in Scotland, Cloth are made up of siblings Rachael and Paul Swinton. Owen Pallet supplied the string arrangement for this delightful indie tune. Paul has described the lyrics being about the loss of a friendship.

Tom Aspaul – Sauna / Cabin Fever

Tom Aspaul has written songs for Kylie Minogue, Little Boots, Louise and many others, plus he’s collaborated with Kim Wilde. His debut album Black Country Disco came out in 2020, and he followed that up with 2022’s Life in Plastic. His next album Cabin Fever is coming in 2025.

