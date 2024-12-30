Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new(ish) music from Miami Horror and Tim Ayre, M.I.A., Tears for Fears, Planet Funk, and Robert O’Connor.

You can also listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks picks on Spotify.

Miami Horror featuring Tim Ayre – Remember

The Aussie group have just shared this slice of summer pop. It’s their first single in five years and comes from their forthcoming album We Always Had Tomorrow which will features two collaborations with vocalist Tim Ayre, plus RAC and Woodes.

Tears for Fears – Rivers of Mercy

Tears for Fears were one of the huge bands of the 1980s, nut they’ve continued on making interesting music and have just put out a live album. This track is from their most recent studio album The Tipping Point, which was released in 2022.

M.I.A – Marigold

M.I.A makes a comment on war and difficult times with her new video and provides an update on a 60’s flower power message calling for the world to be covered in marigolds. The track is lifted off her 2022 album Mata.

Planet Funk – Nights in White Satin

We’re not entirely sure if the world needed a dance cover of the 1967 Moody Blues classic Nights in White Satin. Over the years everyone from Tina Arena to Russel Morris, Nana Mouskouri, Annie Lennox, and Acker Bilk. Planet Funk are best known for their 2002 hit Who Said (Stuck in the UK).

Robert O’Connor – Trick of the Night

We couldn’t go past this cover of Bananarama’s Trick of the Night.



The song was the final single from Bananarama’s 1986 album True Confessions and their final collaboration with songwriters Jolley and Swain who provided many of their early career hits. The ‘Number One’ remix by Stock, Aitken and Waterman is an absolute classic.



Check out Dublin based Robert O’Connor’s work on Bandcamp.

Take a listen to all the tunes picked for Fresh Tracks in recent months.