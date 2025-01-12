Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Bob Mould, Hifi Sean and David McAlmont, Ethel Cain, Deep Sea Diver, and drag star Rosé.

We’ve also added these tunes to our Spotify playlist.

Bob Mould – Here We Go Crazy

The former Husker Du member Bob Mould has announced his fifteenth solo album Here We Go Crazy will be out in 2025 and he’s shared a video for the title track. The musician is also heading off on a US tour through April and May.

Hifi Sean & David McAlmont – Goodbye Drama Queen

This British duo will have a new album called Twilight out on Valentine’s Day. it follows on from their 2023 collaboration Happy Ending.

Ethel Cain – Vacillator

From Cain’s second album Perverts which has just been released, this is a very slow and mellow tune. The album is inspired by ambient and drone sounds and includes several tracks that are more than twelve minutes long each.

Deep Sea Diver – Shovel

US band Deep Sea Diver recently singed to esteemed indie label Sub-Pop, and will release their fourth album Billboard Heart via the label on 28th February. The band who hail from Seattle.

Shovel is one of the most angular and dualistic songs I’ve written, and I wanted to do a one-shot video that captured the grit, rawness, and intensity of the song,” said lead singer and guitarist Jessica Dobson. “Simply put, it is me digging and dancing with a shovel in the middle of the night, desperately looking for beauty in dark places.”

Rosé – I Drove All Night

Scottish drag queen Rosé, who is based in NYC, and best known for her appearance on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has covered this well-known song.

The tune was written by songwriters Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly who have a very impressive resume. They wrote Like a Virgin for Madonna, True Colors for Cyndi Lauper, Alone for Heart, In Your Room and Eternal Flame for The Bangles, I’ll Stand By You for The Pretenders and I Touch Myself for Divinyls. Plus hits for Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

This tune was originally recorded by Roy Orbison in 1987, but due to his unexpected death the following year his version did not come out until 1991. Cyndi Lauper released a version in 1989 and scored a hit with the song. It was later covered by Celine Dion in 2003 and used as part of an advertising campaign for Chrysler. Dion turned the song into more of a dance track.

Take a listen to all the recent tunes featured in this column on our Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

