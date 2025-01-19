Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Khruangbin, Young Franco, Benjamin Booker, Spacey Jane and Jungle.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Khruangbin – Pon Pon

The mostly instrumental trio have released another single from their 2024 album A La Sala. This tune follows on from previous singles A Love International and May Ninth.

Young Franco featuring Earthgang and Jafunk – Lose Control

Australian DJ Young Franco has a new single. He’s put out 18 singles over the last decade but never offered up an album. We love this smooth funky number.

Benjamin Booker – Slow Dance in a Gay Bar



American singer Benjamin Booker is getting ready to release his third album, a follow up to 2017’s Witness. The album Lower arrives on 24th January, and this is the fourth single released ahead of the new record. On the new record Booker explores a grittier sound than his previous offerings.

Spacey Jane – All the Noise



These local indie legends surprised fans last week with a show at The Rosemount Hotel. Now they’ve shared the first single from their upcoming third album If That Makes Sense which is expected in early May. The band has recorded the album in LA over the last two years.

Jungle – Keep Me Satisfied

Jungle has shared another vide shared with captivating choreography. If you’re not familiar with their clips it’s worth watching previous songs Let’s Go Back, Coming Back, Holding On, and Dominoes.

