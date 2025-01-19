Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Khruangbin, Young Franco, Benjamin Booker, Spacey Jane and Jungle.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Khruangbin – Pon Pon

The mostly instrumental trio have released another single from their 2024 album A La Sala. This tune follows on from previous singles A Love International and May Ninth.

Young Franco featuring Earthgang and Jafunk – Lose Control

Australian DJ Young Franco has a new single. He’s put out 18 singles over the last decade but never offered up an album. We love this smooth funky number.

Benjamin Booker – Slow Dance in a Gay Bar

American singer Benjamin Booker is getting ready to release his third album, a follow up to 2017’s Witness. The album Lower arrives on 24th January, and this is the fourth single released ahead of the new record. On the new record Booker explores a grittier sound than his previous offerings.

Spacey Jane – All the Noise

These local indie legends surprised fans last week with a show at The Rosemount Hotel. Now they’ve shared the first single from their upcoming third album If That Makes Sense which is expected in early May. The band has recorded the album in LA over the last two years.

Jungle – Keep Me Satisfied

Jungle has shared another vide shared with captivating choreography. If you’re not familiar with their clips it’s worth watching previous songs Let’s Go Back, Coming Back, Holding On, and Dominoes.

Listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks on Spotify.

Latest

Culture

Comedian Geraldine Hickey signs up for ‘I’m a Celebrity’

0
See who else has heading into the jungle for the 2025 season.
News

Comedian Mae Martin announces surprise career move

0
Martin is launching a music career.
History

On This Gay Day | Melissa Etheridge came out as a lesbian

0
The singer made a big statement as President Bill Clinton was inaugurated.
Culture

Review | ‘A Simple Space’ is anything but basic

0
The immensely talented contemporary circus troupe Gravity & Other Myths are back for Fringe World 2025 with a performance that's anything but basic.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Comedian Geraldine Hickey signs up for ‘I’m a Celebrity’

0
See who else has heading into the jungle for the 2025 season.
News

Comedian Mae Martin announces surprise career move

0
Martin is launching a music career.
History

On This Gay Day | Melissa Etheridge came out as a lesbian

0
The singer made a big statement as President Bill Clinton was inaugurated.
Culture

Review | ‘A Simple Space’ is anything but basic

0
The immensely talented contemporary circus troupe Gravity & Other Myths are back for Fringe World 2025 with a performance that's anything but basic.
Culture

Review | Dean Misdale gets personal in ‘Drag Me To Broadway’

0
Drag Me To Broadway offers a wholehearted account of Dean Misdale’s passionate mission to chase their dreams.

Comedian Geraldine Hickey signs up for ‘I’m a Celebrity’

OUTinPerth -
See who else has heading into the jungle for the 2025 season.
Read more

Comedian Mae Martin announces surprise career move

Graeme Watson -
Martin is launching a music career.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Melissa Etheridge came out as a lesbian

OUTinPerth -
The singer made a big statement as President Bill Clinton was inaugurated.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture