Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L’objectif, and Gallipony featuring Barndon Flynn and DJ Failure.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

MARIS featuring Caroline Kingsbury – Give Me a Sign

Los Angeles based Maris has released a steady stream of pop tunes since 2023, and her latest sees her team up with Carline Kingsbury.

Meg Washington – Shangri-La

Meg Washington, formerly Washington and Megan Washington, has shared their new song Shangri-La. It’s the first track from their forthcoming fifth album.

“Shangri-La is an ode to horniness.” Washington said of the new tune. “It’s about being hungry for and open to life and about enjoying pleasure as much as possible. It’s about ignoring the machine and going deeper into the present moment to remember that we are all part of nature, and that nature is horny AF.”

Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding – No Front Teeth

It’s no secret we love both Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding. Way back in 2015 Harding was the support act for Perfume Genius at his Perth Festival show. Now a decade later they’ve joined up for a collaboration. This tune will appear on the upcoming Perfume Genius album Glory.

Kae Tempest – Statue in the Square

Author, playwright, poet and musician Kae Tempest has a new song that is raw and honest. The clip is directed by Boy Dykes and includes many well-known identities including poet Joelle Taylor, digital artist Leo Carlton, and musician Princess Julia.

Yungblud – Hello Heaven, Hello

British artist Yungblud is desperately in need of shirt for his latest clip – he must be cold. Hello Heaven, Hello is a nine-minute-long rock opera. The performer says the song is about the start of a new era.

“It’s a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before, and a ‘hello’ to the future and where I’m going,” he shared. “It’s meant to be played in full, no filters, no compromises.”

L’objectif – Burbank

This English band from Leeds formed as a twosome and then expanded to a four piece. Last year half the band moved on, but they’ve found two new members to since then. Founders Saul Kane and Louis Bullock are now joined by Abe Hussain and Sam Hudson. They’ve acknowledged their love of Artic Moneys and it’s definitely a sound you can hear on their latest offering.

Gallipony featuring Barndon Flynn and Dj Failure – Rather Be Lonely

This new video from Gallipony (Matt Gallipoli) is confronting, language warning given. Is it still a gay slur if we say it? We don’t know much about this artist, but you can follow their Insta. Actor Brandon Flynn is best known from his roles in 13 Reason Why, plus True Detective, Manhunt and Ratched.

