Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Melody Pool, Julien Baker and TORRES, Doechii, Self Esteem, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Hidden Cameras, The Divine Comedy and many more.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Melody Pool – Will Not Let You Down

This is a new track from folk musician Melody Pool’s forthcoming third album and it’s ger signature psych-folk sound. The singer’s last album came out nine years ago, so this is a welcomed return.

Julien Baker & TORRES – Bottom of a Bottle

The two artists have just released their collaborative country album Send a Prayer My Way and this is the most recent single from the album.

Doechii – Anxiety

If you have a TikTok account you’ve probably heard this song a gazillions times already, or at least 15 seconds of it. It’s based around the same sample used in Goyte and Kimbra’s Somebody That I Used to Know and watch the video closely for a visual reference to that legendary clip. The distinctive melody is originally from the 1967 instrumental tune Seville by Luiz Bonfá.

Self Esteem – The Deep Blue Okay

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who is Self Esteem, used to be one half of the indie outfit Slow Club. Her new album, the third under this name, A Complicated Woman has just been released.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Vertigo

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has well and truly returned to the dance music and pop realm after a couple albums of more indie folk flavoured sounds.

Alison Wonderland – Get Started

This is the first taste from Wonderland’s upcoming album slated for release towards the end of 2025. Recent years have seen the DJ go for Sydney club queen to global festival headliner.

The Hidden Cameras – How do you love? (Pet Shop Boys Remix)

Canada’s The Hidden Camera return after a long hiatus. This new song was recorded in Munich with producer Nicolas Sierig with string arrangements by Owen Pallett, and now they’ve shared a remix by Pet Shop Boys.

Haute & Freddy – Shy Girl

Du Haute and Freddy have an energetic yet ethereal new single. There are some serious 80’s vibes with this tune.

The Divine Comedy – Achilles

The Divine Comedy, the Northern Irish band led by Neil Hannon has shared the first single from their forthcoming album.

Achilles is the first track taken from the album Rainy Sunday Afternoon which will be released this September.

Writer and vocalist Neil Hannon has been the only constant member of the project since they first formed in 1989. The new album will be the thirteenth in their discography.

Take a listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks via Spotify.