Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from John Duff, Will Young, Kylie Minogue, Diplo, Orville Peck, Los Bitchos and Balu Brigada.

From disco showtunes to country disco mash ups, psych rock guitars jams and indie dance goodness, we traverse many genres.

- Advertisement -

John Duff – Be Your Girl

There’s no hiding John Duff’s background in musical theatre. It’s like they had disco in the 1940s.

In today’s modern world, when so many queer artists are releasing authentically queer music, I thought it would be fun to retroactively go back and design a legacy artist that never got a chance to exist,” Duff has said of his tune. “In this song, I’m imagining a classic-that-never-happened from the point of view of a queer artist-that-never-was.”

Orville Peck & Kylie Minogue & Diplo

The trio shared this new tune at WeHo Pride last weekend, and now it’s out! It’s an instantly catchy sing-along. The tune appears on Orville’s Peck’s new album Stampede Vol 1. Let’s hope this get a full video.

Will Young – Midnight

British singer Will Young leapt to fame in 2002 on the UK series Pop Idol, it was the show that inspired Australian Idol and American Idol. He publicly came out shortly after winning the competition, pre-empting a story from a tabloid newspaper. This tune is from his forthcoming ninth album Light It Up.

Los Bitchos – Don’t Change

Instrumental girl group Los Bitchos has shared this slice of summer pop goodness. The track is taken from their second album Talkie Talkie.

Balu Brigada – So Cold

This is quite the indie rock banger. The duo of brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley hail from New Zealand and have been labeled a band to watch in 2024.

Latest

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
News

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

0
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

0
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea will be a highlight of the Spanish Film Festival.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
News

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

0
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

0
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea will be a highlight of the Spanish Film Festival.
News

Teachers’ association delays conference that was to focus on trans exclusion in sport

0
The conference has been delayed after media inquiries about its content.

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

OUTinPerth -
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
Read more

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

OUTinPerth -
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Read more

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

Graeme Watson -
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture