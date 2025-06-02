Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

It’s a new week and there’s heaps of new music to check out and to your playlists.

This week there’s new music from Betty Who, Conan Gray, Young Franco teams up with Master Peace and BCBC, Michael Clifford works with Waterparks, plus Wet Leg.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Betty Who – Sweat

International Pride month has begun and Betty Who has delivered a perfect bop. She’ll also be performing at WorldPride in Washington DC.

Conan Gray – This Song

Conan Gray will release his fourth album Wishbone later this year and he’s just shared the first single which features a video which shows Gray showing him having a crush on his best mate. The new album has come as a surprise to fans as his last record only came out a year ago.

Young Franco, Master Peace and BCBC – Music Sounds Better With Me

Young Franco released his debut album It’s Franky Baby at the beginning of the year. His latest single is Music Sounds Better With Me which is from the new Deluxe version of the album which features this additional track plus remixes of tracks from the original album remixed by Sgt Slick, Late Nite Tuff Guy, and others.

Michael Clifford featuring Waterparks – give me a break!

A new solo single from 5SOS member Michael Clifford sees him teaming up with Texan pop band Waterparks.

Wet Leg – CPR

British band Wet Leg will share their second album Moisturizer in July and this is the second track to be released from the new record.

Take a listen to the Fresh Tracks playlist on Spotify.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

