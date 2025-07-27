Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Kim Petras, Grant Knoche, Ruel, Royel Otis, and Tame Impala.

You can listen to all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist too.

Kim Petras – Freak It

New sounds from Kim Petras, she describes this as a song to lose your mind to while out clubbing. Her third album is coming soon.

“Freak It was supposed to be the last track on the album and that was that. Then I started playing it live and the fans went insane.

“At some point, I just had to give in. I wrote and produced it with my friends, which made it even more fun to finally put out. I miss the chaos and joy of artists like LMFAO and Avicii, and honestly, I just want to lose my mind at clubs this summer listening to this song. The fans yelling at me to release it basically did me a favor. God was definitely in the studio that day.” Petras said.

Grant Knoche – Woohoo

Grant Knoche got his start on kids TV appearing on Brat TV’s Chicken Girls, Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dwan and as part of tween band Kidz Bop. Now he’s all grown up, he came out as bisexual in 2002, and he’s pumping out the dance jams.

Ruel – I Can Die Now

Australian pop prodigy Ruel returns with a new high-energy slam of pop, the first single from his upcoming sophomore album.

“First single I’ve put out in almost a year and first part of this new eraaaa,” Ruel wrote on Instagram. “All this has been a looong time coming so over the moon to get this out in the world.”

Royel Otis – Say Something

Australian band Royel Otis are gearing up for the release of their second album Hickey. They’ve shared jangly new single Say Something. The album arrives on 22nd August, and the duo will be playing at the Ice Cream Factory in Perth on Wednesday 29th October.

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Perth based Tame Impala have put out their first new music in five years, and it’s an epic track. The band has now signed to Columbia Records and the new track moves them further into dance music territory than their previous work.

So far Kevin Parker has put out four albums in his guise as Tame Impala, it all began back in 2008 when they put out their first self-titled EP. Along the way he’s collaborated with Travis Scott, ZHU, Theophilus London, Diana Ross, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Justice, Dua Lipa, and Rhianna.

Listen to this week’s Fresh tracks, and previous selections on our Spotify channel.