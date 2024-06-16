Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s ‘all boys’ edition we look at new videos from Marc Almond, Thomas Bangalter, Bronze Avery, Gustaph and Darin.

From Northern Soul classics, to experimental sounds created for a ballet, house beats and shimmering pop, there’s quite a range of sounds.

Marc Almond – Gone with the Wind (Is my love)

The former Soft Cell singer is gearing up for the release of his 24th solo album. I’m not anyone will be out on 12th July. It’s a collection of cover songs. While Almond has made mountains of original material, his biggest hits have come when he’s interpreted other’s artists songs.



This song is a Northern Soul classic. Originally a hit for Rita and the Tiaras in 1966, it was also recorded by American singer Gloria Jones – she also recorded Tainted Love, the song Almond found success with as a member of Soft Cell.

Thomas Bangalter – Chiroptera

Since duo Daft Punk called it quits, Thomas Bangalter has been making his mark in the world of film scores and ballet scores. This music was created for a stunning modern dance work from chorographer Damien Jalet that uses 157 dancers.

While the track is around 12 minutes long, Bangalter has released a much longer take on the music he created for the project. Set some time aside and listen to long version that clocks in just under six hours in length.

Bronze Avery – Heatwave

The latest offering from Bronze Avery is the title track from their forthcoming album The clips sees him hanging out and making out with a shirtless hunk before they show off some impressive dance moves.

Gustaph – Faith in what you feel

Former Eurovision contestant Gustaph is back with a new song, and his distinctive hat. This slice of disco-house has an uplifting vibe.

Darin – Moonlight

Darin has had a huge career in Sweden with eight number one albums under his belt. His career began when he appeared as a contestant on the debut season Swedish Idol in 2004, he was the runner-up.

Darin came out in 2020, many of his past hits have been recorded by other artists including Shayne Ward and Leona Lewis. Here’s his latest song Moonlight.