Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Brandi Carlisle, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Jisoo & Zayn and Taylor Swift.

Brandi Carlisle – A War With Time

This is the second single from Brandi Carlisle’s forthcoming album Returning to Myself. It’s her eighth record, and follows on her from her collaboration album with Elton John from earlier this year.

Khalid – Nah

Khalid has spoken about the new sense of freedom he’s enjoying in his music now that his sexuality is out in the public realm. His new album is titled After the Sun Goes Down.

Demi Lovato – Kiss

Demi Lovato will release her ninth album It’s Not That Deep on October 24th. This is the third single lifted from the record. Everybody’s locking lips in the clip.

Jisoo & Zayn – Eyes Closed

Former One Direction member returns with a duet featuring Jisoo from Blackpink. Didn’t Janet and Michael Jackson used to have this same spaceship?

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Taylor Swift works through many different guides is this catchy opening single from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl. It’s scored over 54 million views since it premiered just seven days ago.

