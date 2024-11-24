RnB singer Khalid shares with fans that he’s gay

American RnB artist Khalid has shared with fans with that he’s gay, saying that while he’s always preferred to keep details of his personal life private he was recently outed.

The singer posted an emoji of the rainbow flag to his social media accounts on Friday, and said “there y’all go. next topic please lol”

When a follower responded that he hoped the post didn’t mean Khalid was gay, he answered back saw ‘I am! And that’s okay.”

The singer followed up with some posts explaining that he liked to keep his personal live private but had recently been outed by someone.

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me”



“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business” Khalid said.

The singer from El Paso Texas began his career in 2016 with the singles Location and you Dumb & Broke.

So far he’s released three albums of material and a mixtape. His most recent release Sincere came out in August 2024.

He’s collaborated with many artists including Billie Eilish, Ty Dolla Sign, Halsey, Benny Blanco, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Major Lazer, Disclosure, Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Alessia Cara, Lorde, SZA, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Martin Garixx, Alicia Keys and Pink.

He appears as a vocalist on Australian band PNAU’s 2023 album Hyperbolic.