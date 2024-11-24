Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

RnB singer Khalid shares with fans that he’s gay

News

American RnB artist Khalid has shared with fans with that he’s gay, saying that while he’s always preferred to keep details of his personal life private he was recently outed.

The singer posted an emoji of the rainbow flag to his social media accounts on Friday, and said “there y’all go. next topic please lol”

- Advertisement -

When a follower responded that he hoped the post didn’t mean Khalid was gay, he answered back saw ‘I am! And that’s okay.”

The singer followed up with some posts explaining that he liked to keep his personal live private but had recently been outed by someone.

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me”

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business” Khalid said.

The singer from El Paso Texas began his career in 2016 with the singles Location and you Dumb & Broke.

So far he’s released three albums of material and a mixtape. His most recent release Sincere came out in August 2024.

He’s collaborated with many artists including Billie Eilish, Ty Dolla Sign, Halsey, Benny Blanco, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Major Lazer, Disclosure, Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Alessia Cara, Lorde, SZA, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Martin Garixx, Alicia Keys and Pink.

He appears as a vocalist on Australian band PNAU’s 2023 album Hyperbolic.

Latest

Culture

Pride Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

0
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
News

South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

0
The alleged assault left one man with a broken jaw.
Community

2024 Pride Parade brought expressions of excitement and joy

0
Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Parade.
News

Pride WA says decision about banning signage in parade was based on safety concerns

0
Saturday's parade saw police order some signs to be removed.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Pride Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

0
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
News

South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

0
The alleged assault left one man with a broken jaw.
Community

2024 Pride Parade brought expressions of excitement and joy

0
Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Parade.
News

Pride WA says decision about banning signage in parade was based on safety concerns

0
Saturday's parade saw police order some signs to be removed.
Local

Labor Minister John Carey slams Pride WA decision to ban signs critical of Zempilas and Mettam

0
Labor says they were ordered to remove all signs criticising the Lord Mayor.

Pride Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

Graeme Watson -
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
Read more

South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

OUTinPerth -
The alleged assault left one man with a broken jaw.
Read more

2024 Pride Parade brought expressions of excitement and joy

Graeme Watson -
Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Parade.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture