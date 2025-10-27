Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

It’s New Music Monday! Every Monday we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Lily Allen, Brandi Carlisle, Pet Shop Boys, Imogen Heap, Chalk, and Florence and the Machine.

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Everybody’s been talking about Lily Allen’s new album which has just been released. It’s her fifth album, which sees her return after a seven year hiatus, and this is the title track. The whole album is about her five year marriage to actor David Harbour and his alleged infidelity.

Brandi Carlisle – Human

Just out is Brandi Carlisle’s new album Returning to Myself and this is the fourth single written with a team of collaborators that includes Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner from The National.

Imogen Heap – I Am

After years of inactivity Imogen Heap is back making music including this new epic tune that clocks in over 14 minutes. This is the title track from Heap’s new EP.

Pet Shop Boys – It’s a Sin (Bryce Miller Monster Mix)

This 1987 Pet Shop Boys single has been transformed for its use in the Netflix series Monster: The Ed Geins Story. With an orchestral touch the song is remarkably different and incredibly foreboding.

Chalk – Can’t Feel It

Belfast’s Chalk deliver a tune that mixes electronic beats and a vocal that is very reminiscent of 80’s Depeche Mode. The medieval themed video features two hot boys ripping off their shirts to try and pull a sword out of a stone.

Florence and the Machine – Sympathy

This is the second single from Florence and the Machine’s upcoming sixth album Everybody Scream and follows on from previous single Dance Fever. With operatic vocals and thumping drums this track ebbs and flows from quiet to loud and back again.