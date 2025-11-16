Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.

Boy Soda featuring Ambré – Lil’ Obsession

Australian artist Boy Soda has released a new version of his critically acclaimed track ‘Lil Obsession’ featuring American singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré. Tis week Boy Soda will perform at the ARIA awards where he’s up for Best Soul/R&B Release.

Tinie Tempah x Alex Mills – Energy

British artist Tinie Tempah delivers this new track that gives us a lot of 90s vibes. The artist has had a series of singles in recent months after an eight year break from the music world. With is new music Tempah is on a mission to get young people to stop looking at their screens and explore the club world.

DRAMA – Savannah

Hailing from Chicago, the duo DRAMA will be putting out their third album this January, it’s titled Platonic Romance. The duo comprises producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa. This is a short and sharp slice of feel-good pop.

Y.O.G.A. – 9 to 5

We’ve always lived this 80’s Dolly Parton song. Here Y.O.G.A. (You’re Only Great Always) has teamed up with vocalist Taylor Moss for a dance version of the country classic. Y.O.G.A. has been playing the tune in his DJ sets for over a year, but when it gained traction on social media Dolly Parton’s team gave it a green light for an official release.

Treanne – Sense of Your Heart

Kansas City-based singer-songwriter Treanne releases her new single Sense Of Your Heart, a tender ballad with swelling strings and a gentle piano. The singer supported Sampha on his US tour last year and has slowly building up her own legion of fans.

Faithless – Insomnia (Disclosure’s 2025 Edit)

Disclosure have delivered an intense new take on the Faithless classic. Undeniably once of the greatest electronic music tracks of all time, they don’t change the song too much, why mess with perfection.

Khruangbin – White Gloves ii

Experts in provided chilled out grooves, Khruangbin have just shared new(ish) album The Universe Smile Upon You ii. It’s a complete re-recoding of their debut album from a decade ago.

