Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  

- Advertisement -

Boy Soda featuring Ambré – Lil’ Obsession

Australian artist Boy Soda has released a new version of his critically acclaimed track ‘Lil Obsession’ featuring American singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré. Tis week Boy Soda will perform at the ARIA awards where he’s up for Best Soul/R&B Release.

Tinie Tempah x Alex Mills – Energy

British artist Tinie Tempah delivers this new track that gives us a lot of 90s vibes. The artist has had a series of singles in recent months after an eight year break from the music world. With is new music Tempah is on a mission to get young people to stop looking at their screens and explore the club world.

DRAMA – Savannah

Hailing from Chicago, the duo DRAMA will be putting out their third album this January, it’s titled Platonic Romance. The duo comprises producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa. This is a short and sharp slice of feel-good pop.

Y.O.G.A. – 9 to 5

We’ve always lived this 80’s Dolly Parton song. Here Y.O.G.A. (You’re Only Great Always) has teamed up with vocalist Taylor Moss for a dance version of the country classic. Y.O.G.A. has been playing the tune in his DJ sets for over a year, but when it gained traction on social media Dolly Parton’s team gave it a green light for an official release.

Treanne – Sense of Your Heart

Kansas City-based singer-songwriter Treanne releases her new single Sense Of Your Heart, a tender ballad with swelling strings and a gentle piano. The singer supported Sampha on his US tour last year and has slowly building up her own legion of fans.

Faithless – Insomnia (Disclosure’s 2025 Edit)

Disclosure have delivered an intense new take on the Faithless classic. Undeniably once of the greatest electronic music tracks of all time, they don’t change the song too much, why mess with perfection.

Khruangbin – White Gloves ii

Experts in provided chilled out grooves, Khruangbin have just shared new(ish) album The Universe Smile Upon You ii. It’s a complete re-recoding of their debut album from a decade ago.

Check out all the previous Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

Latest

Culture

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

0
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Community

Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

0
The event is a love letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.
News

Concerns over rapidly escalating online hate speech directed at LGBTIQA+ communities

0
John Carey is one of many prominent LGBTIQA+ people who has recently been subjected to barrage of homophobic comments.
Culture

Short film ‘A Friend of Dorothy’ boasts an impressive cast

0
Actors Miriam Margolyes and Stephen Fry are part of the cast of this adorable looking short film.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

0
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Community

Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

0
The event is a love letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.
News

Concerns over rapidly escalating online hate speech directed at LGBTIQA+ communities

0
John Carey is one of many prominent LGBTIQA+ people who has recently been subjected to barrage of homophobic comments.
Culture

Short film ‘A Friend of Dorothy’ boasts an impressive cast

0
Actors Miriam Margolyes and Stephen Fry are part of the cast of this adorable looking short film.
Culture

It’s time to go…. Big Brother 2026 jettisons its first housemate

0
The trip to the Big Brother House was short lived for one of the thirteen housemates.

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

OUTinPerth -
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Read more

Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

OUTinPerth -
The event is a love letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.
Read more

Concerns over rapidly escalating online hate speech directed at LGBTIQA+ communities

Graeme Watson -
John Carey is one of many prominent LGBTIQA+ people who has recently been subjected to barrage of homophobic comments.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture