Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Punchbag, Metric, Kat Cunning, Mika and Lala Lala.

Punchbag – I’m Obsessed

This sibling duo from London comprises Clara and Anders Bach and they’re abut to share their second EP, and this is the title track. It follows on from their debut EP I’m Not Your Punchbag which came out last year.

Metric – Victim of Luck

Canadian band Metric will release their new album Romanticize the Drive on April 24th, it’ll be their 10th album. Their about to head out on a US tour with Broken Social Scene. Band members Emily Haines and James Shaw are members of both bands.

Kat Cunning – Sore Thumb

Kat Cunning is non-binary and queer, and alongside being a musician also has a successfully acting career appearing in The Deuce, Trinkets and Looking for Alaska. Their also a earned their degree in dance, and show off those skills in the video for this new song.

Mika – Excuse for Love

Mika’s new album Hyperlove is a joy to listen to and this tune is one of the highlights of the album.

Lala Lala – Arrow

Lala Lala is the musical identity of Lillie Amandea West, the daughter of film director Simon West. This tune is from her upcoming fifth album Heaven 2 which is coming out on the respected Sub Pop label. It follows on from her 2024 instrumental album which was recorded in Iceland. For her new record Lala Lala moved from Chicago to LA and teamed up with producer Jay Som.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify Playlist.