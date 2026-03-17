Elton John throws his massive annual Oscars HIV fundraiser

Elton John and husband David Furnish held their annual Oscars HIV Fundraiser and the stars turned out to show their support.

The 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party brought together Hollywood’s biggest stars and advocates at West Hollywood Park on March 15, raising $10.6 million towards ending AIDS.

- Advertisement -

The Elton John AIDS Foundation is one of the leading AIDS organizations in the world, funding lifesaving HIV prevention, treatment, and care for the communities who need it most.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was in attendance, back in 1974 the singer wrote one of his biggest hits Philadelphia Freedom as a tribute to King.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris also took part in the event alongside Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, while guests included Fran Drescher, Yungblud, Sharon Osbourne, Dua Lipa and many other celebrities.

Billie Jean King and Elton John attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

The featured entertainer was British singer Lola Young, who followed in the footsteps of Chappell Roan, Gabriels, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

Lola Young, Elton John and David Furnish attend the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maarten De Boer/Getty Images)

“Elton, David and the Foundation are all about celebrating who you really are, and that’s exactly what my music is about,” said Lola Young.



“My generation didn’t live through the height of the AIDS epidemic, but that means we have a responsibility to speak up for the millions of people still pushing to live freely, especially LGBTQ+ communities who led the way from the start. It means so much to me to be part of a night that celebrates authenticity and supports a cause that really matters.”

Elton John said was singing the British singer’s praises.

“The Academy Awards Viewing Party reflects why we started this Foundation 34 years ago: to honor the friends we lost and advocate for the people still vulnerable. Every year we come together, and every year artists like Lola Young make the night unforgettable. In a moment full of incredible British talent, Lola stood out. She’s bold, brilliant, and completely herself. West Hollywood, thank you for showing up and helping us keep pushing to end AIDS,” said Elton John.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris speak onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Husband David Furnish, who serves as the Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said the money raised would fund important work.

“This evening captured the spirit of what makes this event so special – extraordinary talent, dear friends, and a shared commitment to making a difference. It was wonderful to welcome Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka back for their third year as co-hosts who time and time again bring such generosity and heart to the stage.

Thanks to the incredible support of everyone who joined us, the Elton John AIDS Foundation can continue expanding access to HIV prevention, treatment, and mental health services worldwide,” Furnish said.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush, Sharon Osbourne and YUNGBLUD, Donatella Versace and Fran Drescher attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano / Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Eric McCormack onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

The evening began with a Champagne Bollinger cocktail reception hosted by American Airlines to celebrate their centennial anniversary. Guests enjoyed a curated culinary experience crafted by Chef Wayne Elias and specialty cocktails by Tequila Don Julio.

Alongside the entertainment guests also took part in a charity auction to raise funds.

Adam Lambert, Bernie Taupin, Brandi Carlile, Chris Colfer, Colton Haynes, Haley Kiyoko, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jane Seymour, JC Chasez, Julien Baker, Kate Beckinsale, Laverne Cox, Orville Peck, Patricia Arquette, RuPaul, Tove Lo and Zoe Saldaña all dropped by the celebration.

“The truth is that we can end AIDS. The tools exist and we know how to reach people with prevention and treatment. What stands in the way is stigma, inequality, and the dangerous decline in global funding. That’s why nights like this matter.

“The generosity of this community allows the Elton John AIDS Foundation to reach the people too often left behind – LGBTQ+ communities, young women, people living in places where access to care is still out of reach.

“When we invest in them, we don’t just save lives. Because of the generosity in this room, we move the world closer to ending AIDS for good,” said Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.