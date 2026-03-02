Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Linda Perry, SZ4N, Jessie Ware, Bebe Rexha, and Sam Ashby.

Linda Perry – Beautiful

Linda Perry has recorded her version of Beautiful of the song she wrote for herself but gave away to Christina Aguilera.



The song is lifted from Perry’s upcoming album Let It Die Here, which accompanies an acclaimed documentary about her life. Perry fist came to fame as the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes before becoming a hit writer for Pink, Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani. The record will be her first solo album since 1999.

The video is directed by Perry’s ex-wife Sara Gilbert and stars their child Rhodes Perry and actor Lucas Haas.

SZN4 – Closer

R&B soul band SZN4 comprises Katie Roeder, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Aaliyah Rose. They were the runner up in the first series of the TV show Building the Band. They’ve just released their hypnotic single Closer.

Jessie Ware – I Don’t Care

The singles from Jessie Ware are coming thick and fast,. After giving a mesmerising performance of Barbra Streisand classic at the BAFTAs last week, she’s now offering her own dramatic ballad. Her new album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time is out now.

Bebe Rexha – Çike Çike

Bebe Rexha shares another track from her upcoming Dirty Blonde album – which will have a video for every single track.

Sam Ashby – The Code

The artist formerly known as Smashby has shared another new tune. Unlike his first single under his real name, this one is much more in the style of energetic pop that we’re used to hearing from the singer.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify channel.