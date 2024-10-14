Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Friends and family in shock over death of Melbourne man Andrew Truman

News

Friends and family of Melbourne man Andrew Truman have expressed their shock and sadness at his sudden death following an attack in the city’s CBD.

He died in hospital following an assault in the CBD on Wednesday, 9 October.

- Advertisement -

Police say the 44-year-old was walking on Elizabeth Street from Flinders Street when he was approached by a man and struck to the head.

He sustained significant head injuries and was conveyed to hospital in a life-threatening condition but has died.

Andrew Truman.

His family have described him as someone who was “unafraid to be himself in any context” and “a vibrant, independent, courageous man.”

“He was a marvellous and fierce supporter of the LGBTQIAP+ community and a proud gay man,” the family said in a statement.

Truman has been described as a passionate Western Bulldogs supporter and a much-loved life member of the Wyndham All Abilities Football and Cricket Club.

Police search for man wanted in connection to the alleged assault

Homicide Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance to locate Todd Menegaldo following the serious assault of a man in the CBD earlier this week.

Detectives have conducted a significant search over the past few days in an attempt to locate Menegaldo.

Todd Menegaldo – supplied by Victorian Police.

He is described as being approximately 180 -185cm tall with a thin build.

Menegaldo also goes by the nickname ‘Rooster’ and has a black and white crossbreed Staffordshire terrier.

Police have released images and CCTV of Menegaldo in the hope someone can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

He is known to frequent the Melbourne CBD, in particular the areas around Elizabeth Street and Flinders Street railway station, as well as the Mildura and Bendigo areas.

He was last seen wearing a zip up purple jumper, dark jeans and a yellow beanie.

Anyone who sights Menegaldo is urged not to approach him and to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Latest

News

Family Voice Australia thanks Toyota for “distancing” themselves from LGBT events

0
Is Toyota speeding away from the LGBTIQA+ communities?
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Kim Deal, Bicep & Hammer, Chiseko, Flying Lotus and Boy George.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1976 Lex Watson fronted an angry audience in Mt Isa

0
The gay rights activist faced many homophobic comments on an ABC TV program.
Culture

Kit Gensis releases EP ‘ Romanticism’ exploring queer identity and self-love

0
Kit Gensis is a fresh talent who deserves to be heard.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Family Voice Australia thanks Toyota for “distancing” themselves from LGBT events

0
Is Toyota speeding away from the LGBTIQA+ communities?
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Kim Deal, Bicep & Hammer, Chiseko, Flying Lotus and Boy George.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1976 Lex Watson fronted an angry audience in Mt Isa

0
The gay rights activist faced many homophobic comments on an ABC TV program.
Culture

Kit Gensis releases EP ‘ Romanticism’ exploring queer identity and self-love

0
Kit Gensis is a fresh talent who deserves to be heard.
Culture

Tony Hadley will tour Australia playing the hits of Spandau Ballet

0
The band's former singer will be performing their big hits and work from his solo career.

Family Voice Australia thanks Toyota for “distancing” themselves from LGBT events

Graeme Watson -
Is Toyota speeding away from the LGBTIQA+ communities?
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Kim Deal, Bicep & Hammer, Chiseko, Flying Lotus and Boy George.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1976 Lex Watson fronted an angry audience in Mt Isa

OUTinPerth -
The gay rights activist faced many homophobic comments on an ABC TV program.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture