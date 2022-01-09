Fringe comedy award winner goes sci-fi with ‘Magic of Future Past’

Check out this brand new world premiere sci-fi show from 15 time Fringe festival award winning comedian, mind-reader, story-teller, magician, and American Tim Motley right here in Perth.

Tim reprises his trademark role in this stand-alone sequel as Australia’s hilarious psychic film-noir detective character, Dirk Darrow.

Winner of Fringe World’s Comedy Award 2020 for his last show, this fifth Dirk Darrow solo show is his first foray into science fiction, specifically time-travel. It’s also his first show that’s rated PG, accessible to teens and families, and his first time performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The Dirk Darrow character is a crazy multiple cross genre audience interactive experiment that only flourishes in the cultural medleys found in Fringe festivals. Combining a show-length story with magic is in itself actually unique to Motley’s shows, but in throwing in film-noir, comedy, and now science fiction is a tall order indeed.

Dirk Darrow’s creator, Tim Motley, has performed throughout 49 countries from South Africa to celebrity audiences such as Richard Branson, Baz Luhrmann, and Lachlan Murdoch.

The creator of his one-man character shows, and of ensemble circus cabaret shows, he also enjoys performing as himself.

He has performed in well over one hundred European, North American, and Australasian festivals, has worked as stand-up comic, a cruise ship entertainer, a street performer, and a radio show host. He has lived in Australia for over 10 years, but originally hails from Philadelphia, USA.

Dirk Darrow: Magic of Future Past runs from Jan 31 – Feb 12 at His Majesty’s Theatre. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

