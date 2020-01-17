Fringe World 2020 launches with a cavalcade of entertainment

Fringe World 2020 has opened with some of the diverse range of performers giving a preview of what’s on offer to the media, while the festivities officially got underway with a relaxed opening night party.

Dubbed Perth’s most popular annual festival by organisers, the world’s third largest Fringe runs for next month and features over 700 events at more than 150 venues.

Festival Director Amber Hasler said that Fringe World is when Perth transforms into a magical place.

“Fringe World is a magical time of year when we can all escape the everyday and embrace fun, frivolity and entertainment,” Hasler said.

“This year our program has an incredible spread of shows for all ages and across all genres, and with the addition of a brand new Hub at Girls School, events taking place from Mandurah to Joondalup, Kalamunda to Scarborough and many suburbs in between. We are thrilled to see Fringe artists throughout all areas of Perth and can’t wait to kick off shows this Friday!”

At a media launch on Thursday afternoon selections of works from the popular Briefs troupe were shown alongside transgender comedian Krishna Intha and blokey singing group The Choir of Man.

Later in the evening the festival was officially launched by Arts and Culture Minister David Templeman who joked with the audience about the wide range of shows that the Premier would not be permitted to see, including the one from host Gingzilla.

Fringe royalty then celebrated the opening of the festival at a party at the Girls School Hub in East Perth.

