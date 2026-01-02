Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

Fringe World favourite Briefs are back for another round with two exciting experiences on offer.

From underground clubs to the world’s biggest festivals, Briefs Factory have redefined cabaret, rewriting the rules of variety with their signature mix of circus, drag, burlesque, and bold political bite. Now, they’re back in Perth and ready to unleash their most ambitious season yet with Briefs: The Works – a spectacular remix of their greatest hits, fiercest acts, and wildest moments from over a decade of global glitter domination.

This all-star line-up features Fez Faanana (aka Shivannah, your fabulous ringmaster of revelry), Mark ‘Captain Kidd’ Winmill, Dylan Rodriguez, Nastia, Dale Woodbridge Brown, and Matthew Pope, joined by two international superstars – our favourite blast from the past Evil Hate Monkey and London’s hottest burlesque bombshell Kitty Bang Bang.

With The Works, the Briefs boys throw open their glittering archives to serve up a celebration of everything audiences have come to love – and more. Expect the iconic bird bath aerials of Captain Kidd, Nastia’s drag-meets-acrobatics mayhem, Dale’s cheeky acro-comedy, Shivannah’s razor-sharp wit, and mind-blowing new acts that push the limits of circus and cabaret.

It’s circus with attitude, drag with muscle, and burlesque with bite, all wrapped up in a thumping dance party soundtrack. Expect a night of jaw-dropping physicality, irreverent humour, sequins, sass and sweat in this glitter-drenched spectacular that celebrates individuality, queerness, and the glorious chaos of being unapologetically yourself.

The team will also be bringing Briefs: Hubba Hubba Club to this year’s festival. Expect DJs, drag, burlesque, bold surprises and cameo performances from some of the most beloved Briefs artists alongside special guests from across the festival.

Fez Faanana, Briefs Factory’s director, said they were excited to be returning to The Rechabite, where they caused chaos and mayhem of the best kind five years ago.

“We’ve missed this kind of late-night mischief at Fringe. Hubba Hubba Club is our love letter to the dance floor. A place for community, sweat, sparkle and self-expression. It’s about reconnecting with the energy we’ve all been craving — wild, joyful and unfiltered.” Faanan said.

The troupe will be taking up residence at The Ice Cream Factory from 21st January through to 15th February for Briefs: The Works. Tickets on sale now.

You’ll Find Briefs: Hubba Hubba at The Rechabite on Friday and Saturday nights from 23rd January through to 14th February. Grab tickets to this one.