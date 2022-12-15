Fringe World launch program to help local artists make global connections

Fringe World has launched a new Delegate Program that they say will showcase Perth and spark international touring opportunities for thousands of Western Australian artists.

The new Delegate Program will see eight international arts industry professionals visit Perth during the 2023 FRINGE WORLD Festival.

The outcome of the program includes building the profile of Western Australian shows, creating international touring opportunities for the 2,500+ participating artists, stimulating greater visitation from arts industry representatives in the future, and boosting the WA economy through the raised tourism profile.

CEO Sharon Burgess (pictured above) said that the Program will also increase the number and variety of shows that will perform in future Fringe World Festivals.

“This Delegate Program is a huge win for Perth because the international delegates are hugely influential and are eager to book Fringe World shows for performances in venues worldwide. It’s a win for our artists, and a win for Perth tourism with the Program sure to become a platform for more of the artistic community to visit our Festival, which is regarded as the third largest in the world.” Burgess said.

The Delegates include representatives from Europe, the UK, and the USA with further details to be announced soon. Local artists will be able to connect with the delegates through meet and greets, and one-on-one meetings designed to facilitate touring opportunities.

The new Delegate Program runs from 9 to 15 February and along with experiencing many shows, the international delegates will also be treated to some of the best of Perth’s hospitality and tourism experiences whilst they are in WA.

The 2023 Fringe World Festival runs from 20 January to 19 February. Get tickets now at fringeworld.com.au or download their app.

OIP Staff

