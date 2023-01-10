Fromer Liberal senator Amanda Stoker joins Sky News

Former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker will join Sky News in 2023 presenting a weekly program sharing her views on politics and social issues.

Sunday with Stoker is part of the news network’s lineup of new programs that come into effect from 16th January. The former senator will make her debut as a presenter on Sunday 22nd January.

Stoker had been a regular guest on Sky News during her time in office and has continued to make appearances on various programs since losing her seat at the federal election.

Journalist Shari Markson is joining the network fulltime, her program Sharri will move from its Sunday timeslot bumped up to a weekday position at 2pm (WA time). Markson’s program will return in late February.

The network’s weekday offering will continue to include Peta Credlin, Andrew Bolt, Chris Kenny and Paul Murray. A new half-hour program called The Late Debate will be introduced in the 7pm timeslot (WA time) and will be hosted by Caleb Bond, James McPherson and Liz Storer. While Jenna Clarke will continue to host The Front Page which looks over the next day’s newspapers.

Sky News will continue to air Piers Morgan Uncensored, the program which was heralded as a highlight of the network’s 2022 schedule has been bumped to a late-night timeslot.

The World According to Rowan Dean, which was added to the line-up last year is not continuing, but Dean will continue to appear on the Sunday morning program Outsiders and will also have a new podcast in 2023.

Erin Molan will move to Friday nights, while Cory Bernardi’s program is switched over to Sundays. The broadcaster will also introduce a new program The Royal Report to be hosted by Western Australian Caroline Di Russo. The Sunday night program will discuss all things related to the royal family in the lead up to the coronation of King Charles III.

