Fromer US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter has died aged 100.

Carter was the oldest living US President. He was the nation’s 39th leader being elected to office for a single term in 1976.

- Advertisement -

The former peanut farmer and Democrat was elected in the wake of the Watergate scandal and the end of the Vietnam War. He succeeded President Gerald Ford who had taken over the presidency from Richard Nixon.

Former President Jimmy Carter at the 1992 Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden, New York (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock).

Carter was born in 1924 in Georgia. He trained at the US Naval Academy in 1946 and joined the submarine service.

After his military service he worked at his family’s peanut growing business. He was a supporter of the civil rights movement and in the early 1960s began to speak on the issue of racial integration as a member of the Baptist church and Chairman of his local school board.

Carter successfully ran for a seat in the Georgia Senate in 1962. In 1966 he unsuccessfully ran to become Governor of Georgia but was successful four years later.

He became President of USA in 1976 with Walter Mondale as his Vice President. His Presidency saw the signing of the Camp David Accords, a framework for Middle East peace that were signed by Egypt and Israel. The Panama Canal treaties were also established, and his government engaged in talks to limit the growth of military weapons.

The end of his Presidency was marked by the Iran hostage crisis where 53 diplomatic staff and US citizens were held hostage by a group of militant students, and soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

After he lost the presidency in 1980 Carter established the Carter Center to promote human rights and travelled extensively to conduct peace negotiations, monitor elections and promote the eradication of disease. He also wrote widely publishing many books. In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize is recognition of his work.

Carter and his wife Rosalyn were also heavily involved in the non-profit organisation Habitat for Humanity which built houses for the poor. The group say Carter was involved in building 4,331 homes alongside 103,000 volunteers across 14 different countries.

For President Carter it was a hands-on commitment and even in his 90s he could be seen picking up a hammer and getting to work to help with a renovation of a derelict building, or a new build.

Since first volunteering with the group in 1984 the Carters usually spent one week of their year getting involved in the program, but they went further. In 2008 they held communities along the Gulf of Mississippi, in Louisianna and Texas rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

In 2011 and 2012 they worked in Haiti to help people affected by the devastating earthquake that left many people homeless. They helped more than 150 families move from tents and make-shirt shelters into safe homes.

His wife Rosalynn Carter passed away in 2023 aged 96. The couple wed in 1946.

President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden said President Carter had been a dear friend.

“Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.” President Biden said in a social media post.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said President Carter had worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.

President-elect Donald Trump also marked the former President’s passing.

“Those us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of the leading the Greatest Nation in History.” President Trump said.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

King Charles said President Carter had been a committed public servant.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter” King Charles said in a statement.

“He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

Candian President Justin Trudeau also praised Carter’s life’s work.

“Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me.” Trudeau said.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also praised President Carter.

President Jimmy Carter gave a century of noble service to the country he loved, to the cause of peace and to the lives of people in need all around the world. Jimmy Carter was a person of deep faith and a true humanitarian who dedicated his post-Presidential life to eradicating disease, preventing conflict, tackling poverty and campaigning for human rights.” Albanese said in a statement.

“Beyond being elected to the Presidency or being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Jimmy Carter’s legacy is best measured in lives changed, saved and uplifted. People living free from debilitating disease because of the work of The Carter Center.

“People with a safe home to call their own, thanks to all those he inspired to contribute to Habitat for Humanity. People spared the toll of conflict because of his tireless efforts as a negotiator. Our world is better a place for Jimmy Carter’s life and work. May he rest in eternal peace.” the PM said.