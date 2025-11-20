Fundraising campaign lauched to get the Spectres to the 2026 Gay Games

The nation’s premier LGBTQIA+ basketball organisation, Spectres Australia, has launched its official fundraising campaign to support sending six pride basketball teams to compete at the Gay Games 2026, while riding the wave of excitement from Perth’s successful bid to host the Gay Games XIII in 2030.

Taking place in València, Spain from 27 June to 5 July 2026, the XII Gay Games marks a milestone not only for Australian LGBTQIA+ sport but coincides with the 25th anniversary of Spectres Australia Pride Basketball.

Perth’s hosting announcement provides additional context for the campaign’s importance. The city’s successful bid against international competitors, including Denver, USA, demonstrates Australia’s growing reputation in inclusive sport.



Spectres Australia founder and CEO Andrew Bondini explains the significance of the games. “The Gay Games is more than just a sporting event – it’s a celebration of diversity, acceptance, and the power of community through sport.”



“As we approach our 25th anniversary, this fundraising campaign is about supporting players to proudly represent Australia on the world stage and continuing the legacy of inclusion that Spectres has fostered all these years.



Together, we’re creating a platform where every community member feels seen, supported, and inspired.”



Since its founding in 2001, Spectres Australia has been a proud champion of inclusion, diversity, and community in sport. The fundraising campaign will ensure that financial barriers don’t prevent talented players, many from underrepresented and marginalised backgrounds, from experiencing the pride and empowerment of competing internationally.



Funds raised will directly support player participation by covering essential costs such as registration fees, team uniforms, accommodation, and travel. By supporting Spectres Australia, individuals and organisations have the opportunity to become part of a movement that celebrates equity, visibility, and the transformative power of sport.



Players of all skill levels and identities are encouraged to get involved. Training sessions will be conducted nationally leading up to the Games, fostering community and connection within the teams.



The broader Australian community are invited to get behind this campaign by contributing through donations or sponsorship. Spectres Australia offers tailored partnership packages for businesses wishing to align their brand with values of Respect, Friendship, Community, Unity and sporting excellence.



The team also notes that supporting the València campaign means investing in the foundation for Perth 2030 success.

Spectres Australia’s 25th anniversary program will also include a range of community engagement activities throughout 2026, further amplifying visibility and participation in LGBTQIA+ sport across the country.

