Funky Town: Pseudo Echo book in Perth date for February

Culture

Forty years ago Aussie band Pseudo Echo scored their biggest and most unexpected hit when they released their cover of Funky Town.

To mark that anniversary they’re heading off on a massive tour around the country and will play Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on 7th February before heading south to Margaret River the following day.

“It’s kind of surreal to think it’s been that long — one day I was forming a band, and now, 40 years have passed,” reflects Brian Canham on the anniversary of Funky Town. “Even more incredible is that the song and the album still resonate — I’m unbelievably proud of the serendipity behind it, and it’s wonderful to be celebrating it together with our fans on tour.”

Pseudo Echo

Canham formed the band back 1982 and they made their mark in the world of electronic pop music. The original line-up included Canham on vocals, kyboards and guitar, high school friend Pierre Pierre on bass guitar and keyboards, Tony Lugton on guitars and keyboards and Anthony Argiro on drums.

The band made history when they performed their song Listening on the iconic TV show Countdown, they were the first band to be featured on the show who didn’t have a record contract.

Soon they were signed to EMI and delivered their debut EP Autumnal Park and alongside Listening it had the hits A Beat for You, Stranger in Me and Dancing Until Midnight. The world had bands like Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and A Flock of Seagulls, but here in Australia we had Pseudo Echo.

They were all about the keytars, big hair, lots of eyeshadow and moody lighting. Line up changes saw brothers Vince and James Leigh replace Lugton and Argiro. The band’s second album was even bigger with Don’t Go, Love an Adventure and Living in a Dream.

Then in late 1986 they put out their rock dance hybrid take on the Lipps Inc disco song Funky Town, not only was it a massive smash here in Australia, it was a hit around the globe, eclipsing all their other work. Which is a shame really cause those other songs are amazing!

Back in 1987 when some of us were still in high school this was the most requested song at the roller rink.

In 1988 the band put out their third album which moved them into a more traditional Aussie pub rock sound, and it left fans of their earlier work wondering what happened to those keytars that we loved.

Pseudo Echo’s unexpected left turn into pub rock is up there with NKTOB’s gagsta rap album, Moby’s hardcore punk detour, Snoop Dogg’s spiritual reggae record and Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell’s entire album made with Timberland.

The band called it quits in 1990. Canham went on to become a successful producer, and he later formed the band Brill. The Leigh brothers spent some time backing Tina Arena before creating a new band called Vertigo, which was later adjusted to Invertigo.

Pseudo Echo reformed in 1998 and since then have been touring with a changing line up, today lead singer Brian Canham is the only original member. We saw them a few years ago when they supported Culture Club – and they were excellent!

Tour dates

6 FebAdelaideThe Gov
7 FebPerthRosemount Hotel
8 FebMargaret River, WAThe River Hotel
22 FebTumbarumba, NSWTumbafest
13 MarBrisbaneThe Triffid
14 MarCurrumbin, QLDSoundlounge
28 MarMelbourne170 Russell
12 JunMarrickville, NSWThe Factory Theatre
13 JunHornsby, NSWHornsby RSL
19 JunAtherton, QLDAtherton Hotel
20 JunTownsville, QLDDalrymple Hotel
17 JulChelsea Heights, VICChelsea Hights Hotel
18 JulSouth Morang, VICCommercial Hotel
25 JulChilders, QLDGrand Childers Hotel
19 SeptKellyville Ridge, NSWEttamogah Hotel
17 OctCastlemaine, VICTheatre Royal
30 OctTumbi Umbi, NSWMingara Recreation club
14 NovForth, TASForth Pub
15 NovHobartLongley Hotel

Tickets are on sale now.

Culture

Stream the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Stan this February

0
Awards season lovers rejoice! The biggest night in music...
Culture

Last chance to vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025

0
Cast your vote before voting end this Thursday, 15 January at 5pm AEDT.
Culture

Catch a great line-up at The Moon Cafe’s ‘Cosmic Comedy’

0
Alissia Marsh, Courtney Maldo, Zeppo and Crabtime Baby are set to take to the stage.
Culture

Wanda Sykes delivers one of the funniest moments of the Golden Globes

0
The comedian didn't miss a chance to launch a pointed barb at Ricky Gervais.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

