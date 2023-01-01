‘Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet’ are coming out this Fringe World

A new Fringe World show promises to revisit all the cringe of online “Are U Gay” quizzes and not realising you’re in love with your best friend, all the way to the electrifying moment of telling someone for the very first time!

Join Perth’s self-professed Queirdos, Aves Robins and Kate Sophia Willoughby, for a night of side-splitting stand-up about coming out with Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet.

“We wanted to use comedy to explore the journey of the embarrassment, terror and joy of coming out, being who you are, and it being just traumatic enough to be funny later”, says Robins.

“Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet is a night of stand-up that’s perfect for any queer person, ally, or amateur carpentry enthusiast”, adds Willoughby

Aves Robins and Kate Sophia Willoughby are emerging talents in the Perth comedy scene and regulars on Queer Comedy line-ups across Perth.

Aves was a 2022 RAW Comedy National Finalist, appearing on SBS Viceland, and Kate Sophia Willoughby is the founding member of the wildly successful Fringe World Festival shows Improv DnD and Bogan Shakespeare.

Catch Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet from 21 – 23 January 2023 The Rechabite, Goodwill Club Basement and 11 & 12 February 2023 The Shoe Bar & Café – The Laugh Resort this Fringe World season.

Images: Sophie Minissale

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.