G Flip is back with new single ‘Disco Cowgirl’

G Flip makes a return with new song Disco Cowgirl which they say is the start of a new era of their career.

Announcing the new song their record company proclaimed the new tune is “propelled by slick, ’80s inspired production” and “marks a sharp left turn into a new sound.”

“It’s the first stop on a larger ride that I can’t wait to share with the world.” G Flip declared. The new tune was written with longterm collaborator Aidan Hogg and was recorded in G Flip’s L.A studio.

The Australian musician has so far put out two albums, their most recent being 2023’s Drummer. Which spawned four hit singles.

G Flip delivered a memorable performance to Perth audiences when they appeared at the Spilt Milk House Party in late 2024.