G-Flip signs up to be an ambassador for the Victoria Pride Centre

The Victorian Pride Centre (VPC) has announced that musician G Flip is their newest Pride Ambassador. Signing on for a term of three years they will help broaden the impact and message of the VPC’s events, resources and services.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, drummer and producer is best-known for their songs Drink too Much, GAY 4 ME, and Waste of Space alongside their advocacy work for LGBTIQ+ communities and for promoting the Australian Football League’s women’s game.

Originally from Melbourne, G Flip identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

In July 2022, G Flip’s one-off concert at Hotel Esplanade in celebration of Non-Binary People’s Day raised over $14,000 for the Victorian Pride Centre,. The centre is a non-profit organisation without recurrent government funding. The concert was followed by a tour of the building and an intimate fans Q&A event the next day on the centre’s rooftop terrace.

VPC’s Organisational Patron and Ambassadors are from a diverse range of personal and professional backgrounds, and they help represent different parts of the LGBTIQ+ community. Their role is to promote the centre’s purpose as a community hub that connects, supports and amplifies LGBTIQ+ voices, resources, services and groups so that our communities are cohesive, resilient and thrive.

G Flip shared their excitement about their new role.

“I am stoked to be an Ambassador for the Victorian Pride Centre. It’s so cool that Australia’s first LGBTQIA+ centre is around the corner from where I grew up and where I played my first show. The work that everyone at the Victorian Pride Centre is doing is so important and I’m honoured to work with them.”

Justine Dalla Riva, CEO Victorian Pride Centre said G Flip was a passionate advocate for LGBTIQA+ communities.

“We are ecstatic to welcome G Flip as our newest Pride Ambassador. Not only are they a renowned and phenomenally talented musician, they’re also passionate advocate for LGBTIQ+ communities, and originally from St Kilda! Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at the Victorian Pride Centre, and I am so excited to see how we can work together with G Flip to amplify, support and celebrate LGBTIQ+ voices and stories.”

G Flip joins the centre’s other ambassadors including Michael Kirby, Julie McCrossin, Courtney Act, Banjamin Law, Tony Ayres, Zoë Coombes Marr, Tony Briffa and Jason Ball.

