G Flip is ‘All Fired Up’ for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup

As Australia is set to deliver an unforgettable chapter in women’s football with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, and Paramount+ and G Flip have reworked the rock classic All Fired Up, unveiling a bold new anthem for the tournament.

The track, which was initially written and released by Aussie rock band Rattling Sabres in the 80s, later became a chart-topper when US singer Pat Benatar recorded it the following year.

With Paramount+ streaming every match live and exclusively, All Fired Up will provide the soundtrack to the entire competition, resonating from the opening kick-off through to the final whistle.

With the first match kicking off with the CommBank Matildas taking on the Philippines in Perth on 1 March, the competition is the place to be for sports fans.

A portion of the royalties from the song will be donated to Women Onside, an organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality in Australian football for almost a decade, ensuring that its impact reaches far beyond the pitch.

To celebrate the anthem’s launch, G Flip performed All Fired Up live at Endeavour Sports High School in Sydney on Thursday. It’s a public school that lives and breathes sports and produces elite football talent, including Young Tillies who have represented Australia, and students competing in national and international leagues.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan and supporter of women’s sports and always want to get involved wherever I can. Getting the opportunity to create an anthem for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is really exciting,” said G Flip.

“Representation in all forms is so important, so I hope moments like the AFC Women’s Asian Cup inspires young people to follow their dreams and for everyone to get around women’s sports.”

Matilda’s veteran Chloe Logarzo-Berryhill was pumped to join G Flip at the school to meet and chat with future stars of the game.

“I spent years representing Australia with the Tillies, so getting to meet these young players who could one day be wearing that jersey feels like a beautiful way to kick off the Asian Cup,” Chloe said.

“After G gets us all fired up, maybe we’ll head out to the field for a game,” she added.

Louise Crompton, VP Marketing and Growth, Paramount+, said this marks a significant milestone for the country and for women’s sport, highlighting how support continues to build year after year.

“We wanted to create something bold, punchy and impactful to champion the tournament, reflecting the way enthusiasm for women’s sport keeps gaining momentum and inspiring even more fans to get behind the game.

“We’re seeing a new wave of support for women’s sport, and Paramount+ is proud to be the place where fans can watch every match and be part of it as it unfolds.”

As teams prepare to arrive and fans countdown to kick-off, All Fired Up is already setting the tone for a tournament that promises big moments both on and off the pitch.

Paramount+ is the exclusive home of every match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. Don’t miss a minute of the CommBank Matildas campaign live from Sunday, March 1 at 8.00pm (AEDT).