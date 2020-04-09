Gang avoid murder charges after trans woman set ablaze in Indonesia

Indonesian police in North Jakarta have announced there will be no murder charges for six suspects alleged to have burned a transgender woman alive as revenge for theft.

43-year-old Mira was reported to have been beaten, doused in petrol and burned after she was accused of stealing a wallet and phone from a truck driver in Cilincing. Mira passed away from her injuries in hospital on Sunday 5th April.

North Jakarta police chief, Budhi Herdi Susianto, says one of the six suspects had lit a match, but murder charges will not be pursued as the intention was not to burn the woman.

Of six suspects, three have been arrested and could be charged with physical violence, with a maximum sentence of 12 years.

Amnesty International’s Indonesian representative Usman Ham says it appears to be too early for police to reach this conclusion.

“This despicable murder must be investigated urgently. It would not be the first time that LGBTI people in Indonesia have been violently targeted simply for who they are,” Ham said.

“Without prompt action from the authorities to cast light on this horrifying crime and bring perpetrators to justice, transgender people in Indonesia will feel even further neglected and vilified by their government.

“The authorities must also take this appalling murder as a wake-up call and repeal its laws that criminalise specific gender identities.”

The Indonesian LGBTIQ+ community have faced increasing violence and intimidation from authorities over the past few years.

Earlier in 2020, a mayor ordered raids on the LGBTIQ+ community in the Indonesian city of Depok in West Java in response to a rape conviction in the UK.

Mayor Idris Abdul Shomad called for people to report “deviant behaviour”, has ordered police to conduct raids to “uncover LGBT behaviour” and is working with other government agencies to stop the “spread of LGBT”.

Jakarta queer rights advocate Lini Zurlia told The Guardian at the time that the queer community was devastated.

“Since the cast went public, I have personally been harassed online by people saying that Sinaga is ‘part of my circle’ and that I would defend him and I am sure other activists are also experiencing the same,” Zurlia said.

“Focus on Sinaga’s sexual orientation rather than the rape case itself. It’s also affecting individuals in our community because some of them are getting emotionally attacked from their family, as if being gay is to ‘be like Sinaga.’”

Homosexuality is not illegal in Depok’s province of West Java. The only Indonesian province to outlaw homosexuality is Aceh, a conservative region under sharia law.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

