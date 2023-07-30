Get a dose of classical music with ‘Handel by Candle’

Perth Symphony Orchestra’s will take to the stage of the Perth Concert Hall to present Handel by Candle on Thursday 31 August. PSO presents the transcendent music of Handel in an immersive, exciting and totally engaging way.

The concert will feature some of Handel’s most loved pieces in what will be a magical experience as hundreds of candles flicker against the backdrop of Perth Concert Hall’s plush red velvet seats, surrounding the musicians in a softly lit aura.

The concert promises to satiate the most avid Handel fans with baroque specialist, Helen Kruger, leading the Perth Symphony Orchestra through an evening of exquisite music. From little known yet stunning chamber music to some of his most epic pieces, this will be a night of rule breaking Baroque!

PSO will take candlelight concerts to the next level with the Perth Concert Hall being bathed in candlelight and the orchestra being accompanied by over 100 voices on Stage. UWA Choral Society and Aquinas Schola Cantorum will take to the stage to perform some of Handel’s greatest choral works like the Hallelujah chorus and Zadok The Priest.

World Class soloists and early music specialists, Soprano – Sara Macliver and – Mezzo Soprano – Fiona Campbell, will have the audience enthralled as they perform some of most beautiful aria’s ever written by Handel, like Lascia Ch’io Pianga.

Experience music that is celebrated the world over in a magical, candle-lit concert, bringing 400-year-old music into the present day, giving as many goosebumps now as it did when it was written.

During his life the German-British composer created 42 operas, 25 oratorios, more than 120 cantatas, trios and duets, numerous arias and many other pieces of music.

