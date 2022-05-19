Get a sneak peek of ‘All Stars 7’ ahead of this weekend’s premiere

As the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise continues its global expansion, some of the best queens to ever enter the Werk Room are returning to the competition.

Paramount+ and World of Wonder have revealed the cast of All Stars 7, and it’s a drag battle royale between eight international icons who snatched the crown in previous seasons.

Past winners Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Monet X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity The Tuck (All Stars 4), Shea Coulee (All Stars 5) and The Vivienne (UK 1) will be returning to the competition for the ultimate showdown.

Though Bebe Zahara Benet famously returned for another chance at a crown in All Stars 3, this is the first time a cast full of winners will be facing off for an ultimate title.

With a handful of international spinoffs, All Stars and the recently debuted UK vs The World, the season sets the stage for the return of even more winners in future seasons.

Other favourites such as Bob The Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Kylie Sonique Love, Sasha Velour, Aquaria and Violet Chachki, as well as international winners Kita Mean, Angele Anang, Lawrence Chaney, Envy Peru, Priyanka and more are notably absent from the competition. Could one of them be the unkown queen revealed at the end of the trailer?

All Stars 7 is heading to Stan on Friday May 20.

