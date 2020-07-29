Get another serving of international drag with ‘Drag Race Holland’

The reality TV phenomenon of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to expand around the globe, with a new international drag competition in the works.

Production company World of Wonder have announced that the race is coming to The Netherlands with Drag Race Holland.

Drag Race Holland will see 10 queens face off for their inaugural crown, with an all-new host and international broadcasting dates coming soon.

Watch a new batch of glamazons compete for the crown in #DragRaceHolland, coming soon to the Netherlands! 👑 Watch Drag Race Holland on #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. + Worldwide (except the Netherlands), exclusively on @Videoland in the Netherlands, and Canada TBA soon! pic.twitter.com/Ff7lRPBKzA — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) July 26, 2020

The Dutch spinoff follows Thailand, the UK and Canada as the fourth regional variant of the series. Chile has also adopted a slightly different format in The Switch and Germany created their own take on the drag battle with hosts Heidi Klum and Conchita Wurst in Queen of Drags.

Drag Race Australia has also been rumoured for some time, with ITV Australia locking down the rights to the name last year. Though there has been much buzz about the series, there is no evidence the competition has been cast – and we certainly hope filming doesn’t go ahead while WA talent is stuck behind hard borders!

Drag Race Holland was also not the only new announcement in the Drag Race realm this month, with the team announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race: Revue hits screens this August. The short documentary series follows the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Las Vegas show, which premiered this year.

Drag Race Holland is coming soon. Stay tuned for more information.

