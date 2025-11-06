Get creepy crawly at Club Silly this Friday at The Bird

The gang at Club Silly are gearing up for their fourth outing this weekend, and this time it’s all about little critters.

Club Silly is a regular themed party led by women, lesbians, intersex folks, non-binary and trans people and asexuals (also abbreviated as FLINTA), dedicated to creating space to be connected, playful, weird and extra.

The Club’s mission is to create space that prioritises safety and accessibility, as well as community connection, with a melange of activities to get around – from DJs and drag performances, to craft areas, facepainting and low-sensory areas, Club Silly has it all.

This month’s party is Bug themed – whether you’re a moth, beetle, bee, termite or spider (we don’t descriminate between insects and arachnids here) – bring your silliest or most fabulous costume for a chance to win the best dressed prize.

The line-up is also buzzing, with performances, tunes and good times provided by Agapantha, Bushrat, Pussy Pussy Willow, Lala, Cooper Cooper and the Lubly Dae Crew. You can also catch Mel Glimmers on face painting duties, and get glammed up by Mami Nails.

Pre-sale is almost sold-out, but there will be plenty of tickets at the door! Entry is free for First Nations people and Companion Cardholders. The team also welcome folks reaching out for a hand if you need support getting your ticket.

Get down to Club Silly at The Bird this Friday, 7 November from 7pm. For more, head to Humanitix.