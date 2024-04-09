Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Get down on the Sapphic Disco dancefloor this Saturday

Community

One of Boorloo’s newest queer events is making a triumphant return this weekend.

Sapphic Disco is a party for sapphics, lesbians and everyone under the LGBTIQA+ umbrella to get together and enjoy “a silly fun time, have a dance and enjoy each other’s company.”

Speaking to Sapphic Disco’s creator Cléo Schurrer ahead of its debut last September describes the event as a “sapphic focused party for queer folks from all walks of life.”

“Have a dance, enjoy yourself, and be yourself. It’s important to me that people feel comfortable. I’ve walked into queer events in the past that have given off a very judgmental and cliquey energy,” Schurrer said.

“I want to build a space that encourages the opposite of that, a space where people feel comfortable to make new friends and talk to people they haven’t before, and I’d love everyone to come along with an open mind and an open heart.”

This time around, the team are taking over Goodwill Club, with live performances from Cigarella, Live Laugh Lesbian, Sassy Limbs and Bettie Bombshell and the Double Ds Duo, House of Bok and Jamilla on the decks.

Get down to Sapphic Disco this Saturday 13 April at The Rechabite’s Goodwill Club. Head to Facebook for more info.

